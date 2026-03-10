New Roscosmos-NASA leadership meeting planned for 2026 — Roscosmos CEO

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. A new meeting between Roscosmos and NASA leadership is planned for 2026, CEO of Russia’s Roscosmos State Space Corporation Dmitry Bakanov said.

"We are cooperating quite closely with our US colleagues. A new meeting with NASA leadership is planned for this year," he said in an interview with Razvedchik Journal.

Bakanov noted the effectiveness of the cross-flight program under which American astronauts board the Soyuz-MS spacecraft, and Russian cosmonauts fly to the ISS on an American spacecraft.

"This guarantees both countries access to their segments of the station, as it requires a continuous presence of people on board for maintenance and upkeep. Cross-flights have proven their critical importance, so we regularly extend the relevant agreement; it is in the interests of both parties," the Roscosmos head added.