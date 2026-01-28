Russia, India are at advanced stage of consultations on Su-57 production — UAC

HYDERABAD, India, January 28. /TASS/. Moscow and New Delhi are in the "deep technical stage" of negotiations on the supply and production of the Su-57 fighter jet in India, CEO of Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of the state tech corporation Rostec) Vadim Badekha told Russian reporters on the sidelines of the Wings India air show, where the Il-114-300 and the import-substituting SJ-100 aircraft were unveiled.

"Today, we are in the deep technical stage of negotiations on this contract [for the Su-57]. Such contracts, given our experience, determine the trajectory of our cooperation for several decades to come," Badekha said.

According to him, the parties are also discussing "the production of the Su-57 aircraft in India at the facilities currently used to produce the Su-30 aircraft, and the maximum use of Indian industry and Indian systems in this aircraft." "Therefore, the contract requires extensive, in-depth study. It is currently in the advanced stage of technical consultations," he concluded.