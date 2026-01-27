Kiev hopes US will sign separate peace documents with Russia, Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Ukraine hope that the United States will sign separate bilateral peace documents with Moscow and Kiev, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga said.

According to the top Ukrainian diplomat, Washington is expected to sign a document with Kiev on the basis of the 20-point peace plan. "Speaking about this framework of 20 points, this is bilateral document to be signed by the United States and Ukraine. And, the United States is to sign with Russia. This is what is being discussed today, but the talks continue. This is a process," he said in an interview with the European Pravda internet outlet.

Among the outstanding issues, he cited issues of territories and the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. He acknowledged that US troops will not be deployed to Ukraine as a security guarantee measure.

On January 23, the first day of trilateral security consultations took place in Abu Dhabi. A second meeting was held on January 24. The Russian negotiating team was led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff. The Ukrainian part of the trilateral working group was headed by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov. On January 26, Vladimir Zelensky said that another trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi was scheduled for February 1.