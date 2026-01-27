Trump expects Washington to resolve ninth conflict soon

NEW YORK, January 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump told WABC radio that he expects to resolve a ninth conflict since the start of his second term as head of the US administration in the foreseeable future.

"I didn't know they had eight wars when I was running [for the second term]. I never even thought about it, but I ended up putting out eight wars, and we have a ninth one coming, I believe," he said, without specifying which conflict he meant.

The US leader noted that peaceful conflict resolution has become second nature to him. He also recalled one of his conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which he asked the Russian leader to allow him to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. "I'm interested in [it] right now, and there's a shot at doing that," he added.