Pentagon consulting with Middle Eastern allies on Iran — New York Times

NEW YORK, January 27. /TASS/. US military leadership is coordinating with Middle Eastern allies amid tensions surrounding Iran, The New York Times reported, citing sources.

According to the publication, over the past weekend, the head of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), Admiral Brad Cooper, visited Syria, Iraq, and Israel to hold a series of meetings with US military personnel and his counterparts in those countries. The sources noted that during the consultations, Iraq was informed that in the event of tensions escalating with Tehran and pro-Iranian formations attacking US bases and troops, the United States would retaliate. Representatives of the Washington administration also held consultations with officials from Saudi Arabia and Qatar regarding the situation around Iran.

The NYT also noted that the Pentagon had sent an additional dozen F-15E fighter jets to the region, along with Patriot and THAAD air defense systems, to strengthen its military presence. Long-range bombers based in the United States, capable of striking targets in Iran, have remained on heightened alert for the past two weeks.

The Middle East Eye website reported earlier, citing a source in a Gulf country, that the US was weighing precision strikes on Iran. According to the outlet, the strikes could occur as early as this week, though that timeline may shift.

Trump said in an interview with Axios on January 26 that the US had sent a "big armada" to the region and expressed confidence that Iran was ready to engage in dialogue and make "a deal" with Washington.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei stated earlier that Tehran was monitoring US military activities in the Middle East and taking the necessary measures to strengthen the country’s defenses.

Unrest in Iran began on December 29 after street protests over the rial devaluation spread to most major cities. The government said about 40 law enforcement officers had been killed. On January 8, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, armed terrorists appeared among the demonstrators. Iran blamed Israel and the United States of organizing the riots.