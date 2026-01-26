Kushner, Witkoff briefed Trump on trilateral Ukraine talks — White House

WASHINGTON, January 26. /TASS/. Special US Envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner, who represented the US at recent trilateral talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, have briefed US President Donald Trump on how the negotiations went, White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said.

She was asked if Trump plans to hold telephone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin or Vladimir Zelensky. "I am not tracking any scheduled calls at this point in time. However, the president remains deeply involved, and of course, he’s being apprised by his advisors, Jared Kushner and Special Envoy Witkoff, on these talks," she told reporters.