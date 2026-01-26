Russian tugboat crew rescues Philippine national in South China Sea

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. A Philippine national has been rescued by the crew of Russia’s Alatau tugboat in the South China Sea after spending nearly two days in the water, the press service of the Russian Pacific Fleet said.

"On January 26, in the southern part of the South China Sea, the crew of the Pacific Fleet’s Alatau rescue tug, on its way to Vladivostok, stopped and rescued a Philippine national who had spent nearly two days in the water. The man received necessary medical assistance and his health condition is assessed as satisfactory," the press service said.

The Philippine national is a member of the crew of the S Grace tanker.

"The man said that he is a crew member of the S Grace tanker. He said he had fallen overboard while working on the deck. It is planned that the Filipino citizen will be taken to Vladivostok by Russian sailors and will be offered assistance in returning to his homeland," the press service said.