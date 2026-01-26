Leonardo system back to normal functioning — Rostec

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Functioning of the Leonardo booking system has been restored, Rostec corporation told TASS.

"Operability of the Leonardo booking system has been restored. An internal technical problem on the side of the provider, Sirena-Travel, caused the failure," Rostec said.

Several airlines reported a global failure in the system earlier, which entailed temporary constraints of passengers and luggage registration, and issue and reissue of tickets. Aeroflot airline warned about possible adjustments of the flight schedule.