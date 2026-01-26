FACTBOX: What is known about Leonardo booking system failure

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Transport Ministry of and the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia), together with airlines and airports, are working to mitigate the impact of the Leonardo booking system failure on flight schedules, the ministry reported. The functioning of the system has already been restored, the Rostec corporation told TASS.

TASS has compiled the main facts about the problem.

Scale of damage

- Due to a global failure in the Leonardo booking system, passenger and luggage check-in for Aeroflot flights, as well as ticket issuance, reissuance, and refunds, are temporarily restricted, the airline reported.

- Aeroflot also warned of possible schedule adjustments.

- Passenger and baggage check-in is only possible at the airport manually, lengthening the time required for pre-flight procedures, the airline reported.

- In turn, the low-cost airline Pobeda (part of the Aeroflot Group) reported that due to the failure, the issuance, reissuance, and refund of tickets and additional services across all the airline's sales channels is temporarily restricted.

- However, Pobeda clarified that customers can check in in person at the airport.

- Azur Air noted that due to the Leonardo booking system failure, passenger and luggage check-in is also temporarily restricted.

- The purchase of additional services is restricted.

Causes of the failure

- As Rostec told TASS, the failure came as a result of the network's infrastructure, from the provider's side, Sirena Travel.

Mitigation efforts

Functioning of the Leonardo booking system has been restored, Rostec corporation told TASS.

The Transport Ministry and the Federal Air Transport Agency are working with airlines and airports to mitigate the impact of the Leonardo booking system failure on flight schedules, the ministry reported.

Manual check-in for flights is being implemented where possible.

Other measures are also being taken to respond to the situation, the Transport Ministry added.