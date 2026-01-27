LUGANSK, January 27. /TASS/. Last week, nearly 1.3 million Russians experienced power outages due to strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on energy facilities, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said.

"The Ukrainian formations aimed to create unbearable conditions for the civilian population by carrying out deliberate attacks on energy facilities, with a focus on node distribution substations supplying power to multiple districts simultaneously. Over the past week, about 1 million 286,000 people faced power supply disruptions because of these strikes," he told TASS.

Miroshnik added that the largest power outages last week occurred in the Donetsk People’s Republic, where over 1.2 million people were left without power; in the Bryansk Region - 25,000 people; in the Lugansk People’s Republic - 25,000 people; and in the Zaporozhye Region - 23,000 people.

"In the Bryansk Region, Ukraine’s armed formations attacked the Klintsovskaya thermal power plant for the second consecutive week. As a result of the new missile strike, heat supply to residents was interrupted, affecting five healthcare institutions, 12 preschool facilities, and five secondary schools," he added.