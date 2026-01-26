Hezbollah warns US against attacking Iran

BEIRUT, January 26. /TASS/. Hezbollah will not stand idly by if the United States attacks Iran and its leaders, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem said addressing a rally of solidarity with Iran in Beirut that was televised by Al Manar TV.

"In the face of the United States’ looming aggression against Iran, we are determined to defend ourselves and will decide how to act at the right moment. Hezbollah will not remain neutral in the event of an American attack," he stressed.

According to Qassem, the United States and Israel "don’t want to put up with the existence of the Islamic republic, a free and independent country, which serves as a landmark for millions of Muslims and those oppressed across the globe."

The Hezbollah leader warned that "a war against Iran will spark the flame of conflict throughout the entire region.".