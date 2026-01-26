Trump to be presented with new military options against Iran — Axios

WASHINGTON, January 27. /TASS/. Senior US officials will present new proposals regarding the use of force against Iran to US President Donald Trump later this week, Axios reported.

Sources told the news website that "Trump came close to ordering a strike on" targets in Iran earlier this month over protests in the country. "Instead he delayed the decision while also moving military assets to the region," Axios said. According to it, " White House officials say an attack is still on the table, though the protests have largely been suppressed."

Sources familiar with the situation noted that Trump hasn’t made a final decision yet. "He will likely hold more consultations this week and be presented with additional military options," Axios added.

Earlier, Trump told Axios in an interview that the United States has dispatched a large naval force next to Iran as he expressed confidence that Tehran is ready to talk and make a potential deal with Washington.

Iran’s military is vigilantly observing all US military activities in the region and is actively taking steps to bolster its defenses, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said earlier.

On January 23, Trump stated that the United States was watching Iran and that a large naval force was heading to the Islamic Republic. Earlier, the US leader warned that he was seriously considering using force against the country.