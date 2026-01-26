Russia’s new Pauk-30B net launcher set for testing in special military op zone

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russian specialists have developed a new Pauk-30B net launcher designed to counter FPV drones. It features an improved design and a rapid reload function of up to 10 seconds. Tests of the weapon are scheduled to begin in the special military operation zone in February, the net gun developer Polet research and production association told TASS.

"We’ve created a new version of the anti-FPV drone net launcher, the Pauk-30B, which differs from previous products in its reload speed. Based on military personnel’s feedback, the net launcher’s design has been significantly upgraded, allowing it to be reloaded in just 10 seconds. Furthermore, the cartridge is now disposable, removing the need for soldiers to worry about reloading. The cartridge’s form factor has also been improved. While the previous version was cone-shaped, it now has the form of a magazine-type chamber. The new net launcher has already been delivered to the special military operation zone, where it will be tested in February," the company said.

The Polet association added that the upgraded net gun has reduced recoil. "We’ve worked on the design, specifically the gas dynamics, and significantly reduced recoil during firing. Furthermore, we’ve managed to lower the cost of the product: for the same price, a soldier now receives six shots instead of four," the company said.

The company added that work to improve the net launcher is continuing. "We are conducting a series of internal studies and also receiving feedback from the military. A great deal of work has been done on the net to improve its performance and make it more durable," the developer said.