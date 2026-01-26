MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is slowing progress on a Ukrainian settlement by postponing decisions on territorial issues, Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev said.

"Zelensky’s lecturing of Europeans in Davos did not go well. His delay in accepting territorial concessions is delaying peace," Dmitriev, who is also CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), wrote on X.

On January 22, Zelensky, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, criticized the European Union, accusing European leaders of indecisiveness on political matters.