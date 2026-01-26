Lukashenko hopes to meet with Modi at BRICS summit

MINSK, January 26. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has expressed hope of meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BRICS summit in 2026, according to a congratulatory message he sent to the Indian leader on Republic Day.

Lukashenko noted that India, as the BRICS chair, is contributing to the strengthening of a multipolar and just world order. "Belarus is proud of its long-standing friendly relations with India. I am convinced that our cooperation, based on trust and mutual support, continues to develop steadily and acquire new practical significance. I am confident that through joint efforts we will fully realize the substantial potential for cooperation in industry, digitalization, agriculture, and security," the Belarusian president’s press service quoted the message as saying.

He also emphasized that India’s Republic Day reflects the centuries-old wisdom of Indian civilization, which serves as a solid foundation for the world’s largest democracy. "The country’s achievements in economic development, innovation, and social welfare command respect and set an example for many nations," Lukashenko said.

The next BRICS summit will be held this year in India under the country’s chairmanship.