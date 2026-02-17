Cargo transportation over Northern Sea Route reach 37.02 mln tons — minister

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Cargo transportation over the Northern Sea Route totaled 37.02 mln metric tons last year, Russian Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin said.

"The volume of transportation in the Northern Sea Route water area was 37.02 mln metric tons; the plan was overfulfilled," the minister said. The transportation plan for the last year totaled 35.1 mln metric tons.

Three Arc4 class rescue towboats were built in the Northern Sea Route under the Efficient Transport System National Project, the minister added.