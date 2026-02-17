SEVEROMORSK, February 17. /TASS/. Northern Fleet tankers made over 100 refueling stops in offshore maritime zone in 2025, supplying around 30,000 tons of petroleum products, Colonel Leonid Mirenkov, Head of the Fuel and Lubricants Service of the Northern Fleet Resource Support Directorate, said.

According to the Northern Fleet press service, in the run-up to the 90th anniversary of the Russian Armed Forces’ fuel service, the crew of the complex port service vessel Umba performed a number of tasks involving the receipt and transfer of liquid cargo at the fleet's main base.

"The auxiliary fleet’s tankers provide fuel year-round to ships of both the Northern Fleet and other Russian fleets in various parts of the world's oceans, including the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans, as well as the Mediterranean Sea. In 2025, Northern Fleet tankers in remote maritime zones performed more than 100 refueling operations and delivered approximately 30,000 tons of petroleum products," Mirenkov said.

Before receiving diesel fuel from the depot onto the Umba tanker, a fuel and lubricants laboratory technician, along with the tanker’s crew, inspected the tanks — the vessel’s cargo spaces — to check their readiness for refueling. After the tanker was fully loaded, the head of the fuel depot laboratory collected samples in accordance with established procedures.

During the refueling of the ship, the military observed all fire safety requirements, deploying a fire brigade and mobile anti-UAV fire teams. The vessel's crew then cast loose the moorings from Cape Shavor in the Kola Bay of the Barents Sea and sailed to Severomorsk, where the ship docked with the Northern Fleet frigate Admiral Golovko to fuel it.

The Northern Fleet’s Fuel and Lubricants Service, in addition to replenishing fuel reserves for ships and vessels in various parts of the world’s oceans, also delivers supplies to regions of the Far North. It delivers more than 20,000 tons of fuel and lubricants annually to various military units stationed in more than 60 remote areas.