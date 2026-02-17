Navy Chief Moiseyev heads Russian delegation at Milan 2026 multilateral naval exercise

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev is heading Russia’s delegation at the Milan 2026 multilateral naval exercise in India, the Pacific Fleet’s press office reported.

"The Russian delegation at the Milan 2026 exercise is headed by [Russian] Navy Commander-in-Chief Fleet Admiral Alexander Moiseyev," the press office said in a statement.

In the next few days, the Marshal Shaposhnikov crew will take part in some protocol, cultural and sports events as part of the coastal phase of the multilateral naval exercise, it said.

As the Indian Defense Ministry reported earlier, the drills will practice complex maritime operations, including anti-submarine warfare, air defense, search and rescue efforts and joint security missions.

The multilateral naval exercise Milan 2026 is scheduled to hold an official opening ceremony in the city of Visakhapatnam on February 19. The International Fleet Review will take place a day before that. Overall, the multilateral naval exercise Milan 2026 will bring together naval forces from more than 70 countries.

As reported earlier, the Russian Pacific Fleet’s frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov has arrived at the eastern coast of the South Asian republic to take part in the naval exercise.