BELGRADE, January 25. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that he doesn’t rule out that a peace plan for Ukraine may include a provision on its accession to the European Union from January 1, 2027.

"Serbia is on a European path. I think that there will be a lot of differences on various issues within the European Union. I think that part of the peace plan, if it is implemented between Russia and Ukraine, will be related not only to the two parties but also to a part of the international community. One of the options provides that Ukraine will be an EU member by January 1, 2027. If they want to prevent further killings, Ukraine must be in the European Union, but some EU member states will not agree on this," the Vecernje Novosti quoted him as saying at a government meeting.

The Financial Times said earlier that Ukraine’s version of the settlement plan that was handed over to the United States envisaged its accession to the European Union by January 1, 2027. According to the newspaper, Brussels supports Kiev’s aspirations, despite the fact that its accelerated admission would imply revising admission procedures.

EU membership talks are aimed at synchronizing a candidate country’s legislation with the European Union’s laws. Such talks typically take more than ten years, with no strict deadlines for this process existing. Thus, Turkey began admission talks as far back as 2005, but has no realistic prospects for joining the community any time soon.