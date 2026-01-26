Ukraine attacks ambulance in Zaporozhye Region, driver wounded

MELITOPOL, January 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military used a drone to attack an ambulance transporting a patient to a hospital in Vasilyevka in the Zaporozhye Region, wounding the driver, the region’s Health Ministry reported.

"In Vasilyevka, a Ukrainian army drone attacked an ambulance that was taking a patient to a hospital. The strike was directed at the entrance to the medical facility. The driver was wounded and his condition is assessed as moderately severe. He has received all necessary medical assistance," the statement said.