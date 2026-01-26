Talks on Ukrainian conflict settlement must be constructive in first place — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. A friendly atmosphere at the negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict settlement is unlikely, but since such work is underway, it must be carried out effectively, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"If you are working at an expert level, then at minimum you should behave constructively towards each other. I would not say that there was a friendly atmosphere, as this is unlikely at this stage of the talks," Peskov said at a news briefing.

"However, if we are aiming to achieve results through negotiations, we need to communicate constructively with each other," he added, commenting on the atmosphere of the trilateral talks held in Abu Dhabi to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.

On January 23, the first day of trilateral security consultations took place in Abu Dhabi. The second meeting was held on January 24. The Russian negotiating team was led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff.

The Ukrainian part of the trilateral working group was headed by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov. Last Saturday, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed plans for a new round of trilateral talks next week.

Peskov also confirmed that the next round of trilateral talks had been scheduled for the next week and added that the exact date was not set as of yet.