US, Israel spark upsurge in violence in Middle East — Russia’s envoy to UN

BELGRADE, March 16. /TASS/. The US-Israel operation against Iran has sparked an upsurge in violence in the Middle East, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"The reality is that the death toll from the US-Israeli aggression against Iran is in the hundreds, and critical civilian infrastructure facilities are suffering irreparable damage. In fact, Washington and Tel Aviv have provoked an unprecedented upsurge in violence in the Middle East," he pointed out in an interview with the Serbian newspaper Politika.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.