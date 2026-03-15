Gazprom warns Europe about problems ahead of upcoming gas storing season

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Russia’s gas utility Gazprom has warned European countries about serious problems ahead of the upcoming gas storing season.

Thus, despite the warm weather in Europe, gas withdrawals from underground storage facilities continue, and overall storage levels have dropped to 29%. "

"In the underground gas storage facilities of the countries with the highest gas consumption, inventory levels are significantly below the EU average, and this is precisely what is creating serious challenges for the upcoming gas storing season," Gazprom’s press service quoted its CEO Alexey Miller as saying.

Currently, underground storage facilities in Germany, France, and the Netherlands are filled to 18.1%. In particular, Dutch storage facilities hold only 8% of gas reserves—the lowest level on record for March 13, the Russian company notes.