While Europe is preparing for war, Hungary will remain island of security — Orban

BUDAPEST, March 15. /TASS/. While Europe is preparing for a war with Russia and intends to continue hostilities in Ukraine, Hungary will not take part in this and will remain an island of security in the present-day turbulent and unsafe world, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"We are in for difficult times, with war approaching. The European Union has already switched to a war economy and wants to send more money, weapons, and soldiers to Ukraine. We cannot predict the day or hour when the first EU soldier will enter Ukraine, but it will happen, and we need to stay away from it. I am committed to keeping Hungary as an island of peace and security in this unstable world," he said at an anti-war rally in Budapest.

According to Orban, the Hungarians know what a war is. "We don’t want such a future for our children," he stressed, adding that Hungary’s young people will dedicated their lives to Hungary rather than die for Ukraine.

Orban has repeatedly said that that as long as he is Hungary’s prime minister, the country will not send any military assistance to Ukraine and will not finance the continuation of the conflict with Russia.