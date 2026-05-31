Trump toughens terms of potential deal with Iran — media

NEW YORK, May 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has toughened the terms of a potential deal with Iran, The New York Times reported, citing unnamed US administration officials.

According to the officials, the toughened terms have been sent to the Iranian side. Although they shared no details, one of the cited officials said that the changes to the proposed deal are "potentially designed to speed up the process by putting pressure on Iran to accept the current framework," the newspaper said.

The New York Times reported earlier, citing sources, that Trump thinks that Iran doesn’t respond to the US proposals quickly enough.