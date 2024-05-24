Budapest reassessing Hungary's role in NATO, PM says

BUDAPEST, May 24. /TASS/. Budapest is reassessing its role in NATO as it is unwilling to take part in the alliance’s military mission in Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told the Kossuth radio station.

He confirmed that Hungary had no plans to participate in NATO’s actions that could drag member states into the conflict in Ukraine and lead to a direct confrontation with Russia. According to Orban, Brussels is making military plans with "task forces working on ways for NATO to take part in this war."

"Hungary is opposed to this. The government is doing quite a lot of work to figure out how to avoid participating in the war while remaining a NATO member," Orban said, adding that Brussels was aware of that and had even come up with the term "non-participant" to describe Hungary.