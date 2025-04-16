FSB foils terror attack plot in Russian resort city of Pyatigorsk

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said it has detained a man suspected of plotting a terror attack on the southern Russian resort city of Pyatigorsk, identifying him as a member of an international terrorist network.

"The suspect was plotting a terror attack on a recreational facility," the FSB public relations center told TASS. "After the attack, he planned to flee to Syria to take part in hostilities. As a result of investigative actions, the above-mentioned individual was promptly identified and detained."

Law enforcement discovered Molotov cocktails upon searching his place of residence.

The FSB public relations center said the suspect, who is from Central Asia, was a member of an international terrorist network that is outlawed in Russia. As part of his preparations, the man already purchased weapons and components to make incendiary mixtures.

In a video, released by the FSB, the detainee admits to being a member of the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia).

"I joined the ranks of the Islamic State. On their instructions, I planned a terror attack on a cultural center in the city of Pyatigorsk," he said during questioning.

The man said he arrived in Pyatigorsk searching for a job. He was recruited by the terrorist organization online.

Meanwhile, the Russian Interior Ministry’s press center said the man’s supervisors were in Ukraine, and he maintained an active online dialogue with them.

"It was tentatively established that the suspect was a supporter of an international terrorist network. He actively exchanged messages with his supervisors, who were on the territory of Ukraine," the press center said.

The ministry said that investigators found three bottles with an incendiary mixture, two knives, an axe, bank cards, a smartphone and other pieces of evidence in his place of residence.

A criminal case was launched on charges of plotting a terrorist attack.