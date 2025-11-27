US peace plan, special military operation, contacts in UAE: what Putin said

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. There were no draft agreements on Ukraine, there was only a set of issues for discussion, Russian President Vladimir Putin told journalists.

He said that Abu Dhabi is actively used as a platform for contacts between the Russian and Ukrainian special services, where they primarily solve humanitarian issues.

Also, the Russian leader said that positive dynamics remains "in all areas" of the special operation.

TASS has compiled the key statements of the head of state.

On Trump's peace plan

There were no drafts of a peace treaty on Ukraine: "There was a set of issues that were supposed to be discussed and formulated in their last form."

After negotiations between the American and Ukrainian delegations in Geneva, it was decided to "split these 28 points into four separate components."

Russia generally agrees that the US list of points on Ukraine "can be used" as the basis for future agreements.

The draft plan for Ukraine "needs to be put into a diplomatic language," while now some of the points sound ridiculous.

Russia sees that the United States is taking its position into account in some ways: "There are points, where we absolutely need to sit down and seriously discuss some specific things."

Russia is waiting for American negotiators in Moscow in the first half of next week. US President Donald Trump will decide who it will be.

The American leader's special envoy Steve Witkoff defends the position of his president and his country, but dialogue with him goes on "without swearing and spitting."

On strategic stability

If the United States does not want to do anything about the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), so be it: "[The New START treaty] expires in February. Well, if they don't want to do anything, they don't have to."

Russia is ready to work with the United States to consider all issues of strategic stability.

Russia will raise topics related to the preparation of nuclear tests during negotiations with the United States.

On the special military operation

Fighting will stop when the Ukrainian troops withdraw from their positions: "If they don't leave, we will achieve this by armed means, that's all."

Positive dynamics persists "in all areas" of the special military operation.

"Krasnoarmeisk and Dimitrov are fully surrounded. Just like Kupyansk used to be. 70% of the territory of Krasnoarmeisk is in the hands of the Russian armed forces. In the south of the city of Dimitrov, an enemy group has been cut off. It spreads like this all over the city, and our troops are moving to its systematic destruction."

The city of Volchansk is "almost completely" in the hands of the Russian army.

The Ukrainian army lost 47,000 people in October.

Desertion to the Ukrainian army is "very large," as the Western media say: "There is hardly anything that can be done about it."

On contacts in the UAE

The special services of Russia and Ukraine have always been in contact with each other, "even in the most difficult times."

The Abu Dhabi venue is "actively used" for contacts between Russian and Ukrainian special services.

The arrival of a representative of the American administration at the talks in Abu Dhabi was unexpected, but Moscow did not turn that person away, as it never refuses dialogue. "A representative of the US administration also came to this meeting. It was unexpected for us, but we never reject contacts.

On relations with the United States

The new US sanctions against Russian oil companies were unexpected, since there were no conflicts between Moscow and Washington after Alaska: "I'm telling you honestly, I didn't even understand what was going on."

On media leaks

Leaking telephone conversations is a criminal offense: "You know, as for these leaks. It could be some kind of a fake. They may be really overheard conversations. Actually, it's a criminal offense to eavesdrop. In any case, eavesdropping is prohibited in our country."

On accusations against Russia

Russia is "ready to put it down on paper" that it is not going to attack Europe. Politicians who publicly state the opposite are "out of their minds" or "crooks," and the claims are "complete nonsense" and "outright lies."

Russia is ready to discuss European security and strategic stability with the West.

On the Ukrainian leadership

It is pointless to sign documents with the Ukrainian leadership, they made a strategic mistake when they got scared to go to the polls.

Russia held elections despite the armed conflict with Ukraine, but Kiev "for some reason did not."

It is now difficult for the current leadership of Ukraine to count on winning elections without rigging them.

Russia wants to sign an agreement with Ukraine, but now it is legally impossible: "We need these decisions of ours to be internationally recognized by the main international players."

International recognition of territorial realities is extremely important for Russia from a legal point of view: "We need recognition. But not from Ukraine today."

On Russian assets

Confiscation of Russian assets will "dramatically reduce" confidence in the eurozone.

The Russian government is "developing a package of retaliatory measures" in case of confiscation of Russian assets in Europe.

Confiscation of Russian assets in Europe would be "theft of other people's property."

On Lavrov

The claims that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov "fell into disgrace" are nonsense: "This is nonsense, he did not fall into any disgrace."

Lavrov is now preparing for a meeting with American partners, "he has his own schedule."

On the G8

So far, no one has officially invited Russia to return to the Group of Eight (G8): "We never refuse contacts. We are always open for cooperation. But, first of all, no one invites us there, I have not heard or received any official offers."

Participation in the G8 summits stopped before the 2014 Ukrainian crisis: "When the events in Ukraine began, we were told that no one was expecting us there... Well, thank God."

Russia did not ask to join the G7/G8 association, "we were invited there once, and we worked there": "This is a platform for coordinating some positions."

On cooperation within the CSTO

The CSTO does not threaten anyone, but must be ready "to repel any actions that would be aggressive" against its member countries.

Armenia declares that it supports all CSTO decisions and remains its member.

On traffic jams from trucks on the border with Kazakhstan

The recent traffic jams from trucks on the border with Kazakhstan are explained by the fight against "black" imports: "A significant number of these trucks crosses the Russian-Kazakh border without any documents at all.".