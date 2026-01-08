Utair aircraft flying from Dubai to Moscow lands at Al Maktoum Airport — Flightradar24

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. A Utair aircraft flying from Dubai to Moscow has landed at Dubai's Al Maktoum Airport, according to data from the flight monitoring service Flightradar24.

The passengers and crew on board the flight are safe, Utair’s press service said, adding that the aircraft landed at the airport of departure.

The air carrier announced earlier that the plane was preparing for a normal landing at the departure airport, adding that the decision to return the aircraft was made for technical reasons.

Earlier, several Telegram channels reported that Flight 767-224 had departed from Al Maktoum but signaled an emergency on board.