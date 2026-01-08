{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Utair aircraft flying from Dubai to Moscow lands at Al Maktoum Airport — Flightradar24

The passengers and crew on board the flight are safe

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. A Utair aircraft flying from Dubai to Moscow has landed at Dubai's Al Maktoum Airport, according to data from the flight monitoring service Flightradar24.

The passengers and crew on board the flight are safe, Utair’s press service said, adding that the aircraft landed at the airport of departure.

The air carrier announced earlier that the plane was preparing for a normal landing at the departure airport, adding that the decision to return the aircraft was made for technical reasons.

Earlier, several Telegram channels reported that Flight 767-224 had departed from Al Maktoum but signaled an emergency on board.

United Arab Emirates
Tourism
Iran expects significant increase in tourist flow from Russia in 2026 — ambassador
Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali emphasized that Tehran will make efforts aimed at developing tourism ties between the two countries
'Security guarantees' document by West, Kiev aims at militarization — MFA
The key provision of the document is "the deployment of certain ‘multinational forces’ on Ukrainian territory", noted Maria Zakharova
US to continue seizing sanctioned, stateless tankers — Pentagon chief
"Stateless or sanctioned because the oil blockade, the quarantine of oil out of sanctioned or stateless vessels continues," Pete Hegseth said
EU should disclose size of its shares in defense companies — RDIF chief
"European warmongers suddenly want to deploy troops left and right", Kirill Dmitriev wrote on the X social network as he commented on a report by the European Politico edition
US actions in Venezuela nullified West’s criticism of Russia’s special op — Carlson
The journalist recalled that the collective West has described Russia’s decision as an unprovoked and unjustified
US no longer constitutional, Americans have no say in politics — expert
According to Sachs, Washington’s actions represent "a particularly egregious case"
Trump expected to announce Gaza Board of Peace next week — portal
The board will be chaired by US pesident and "include around 15 world leaders," according to Axios
Venezuela to buy only US-made products with money from oil deal — Trump
"These purchases will include, among other things, American Agricultural Products, and American Made Medicines, Medical Devices, and Equipment to improve Venezuela’s Electric Grid and Energy Facilities," the ptresident said
EC leaves action against Russian tankers to discretion of EU countries
The EC shares the common goal of imposing sanctions against the shadow fleet and combating evasion
Russia demands US ensure humane treatment of Russians onboard Marinera vessel
The Pentagon said earlier that the Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera had been detained in the North Atlantic
Traders Vitol, Trafigura in talks with US to sell Venezuelan oil — Reuters
Representatives of those European companies will participate in a meeting at the White House scheduled for January 9, according to sources
US energy secretary denies plans to steal Venezuelan oil
"We are just controlling the marketing and the flow of funds in Venezuela so those funds can be used to better the conditions of the Venezuelan people and reduce the risks to the American people," Chris Wright said
About 200 US servicemen were in Caracas to capture Maduro — Hegseth
War Secretary Pete Hegseth stressed that not a single American soldier was killed
White House thinks Trump will preserve good relations with Putin, Xi, despite Venezuela
According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, the US leader is going to "enforce our policy that’s best for the United States of America"
EU considering possible response to Trump's threats against Greenland — Kallas
Denmark has always been a good ally of the United States, while US President Donald Trump's statements do not contribute to stability in the world
US counts on amnestying of Venezuelan opposition forces — Rubio
Washington does not want Venezuela "descending into chaos," Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted
Chinese embassy denies FT reports about China’s role in cyberattack on US Congress
"China opposes and fights all forms of hacking in accordance with the law," Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the US, stressed
Minneapolis protestor shot dead by US immigration control officer — AP
Describing the incident as "an act of domestic terrorism," the US Department of Homeland Security said the woman was trying to run over ICE officers with her vehicle, and the officers acted in self-defense
Russia-Iran relations experiencing best period in history — Iranian ambassador
Kazem Jalali noted that cooperation between the two countries covers all important areas
US demands Venezuela expel advisors from Russia, China and Iran — NYT
Earlier, Rubio stated that Venezuela can no longer serve as a strategic base for opponents of the US
Putin orders to impose import-export ban on certain products for 2022
The government will have to define the list of states to be covered by these decisions within two weeks
Tokyo pushes for dialogue with Moscow to resolve existing issues — cabinet
According to Japanese Prime Minister Minoru Kihara, Japanese-Russian relations are currently in a difficult situation
"Coalition of the Willing" won’t send troops to Ukraine, French politician says
Russia opposes the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine
First day of 2026 was coldest in Russia’s Siberia
The temperature reached minus 53.1 degrees Celsius at the Iema weather station in the Sakha Region
Thirty-two Cubans killed during US operation to capture Maduro — president
A two-day mourning period was announced on the island
President Putin congratulates Russians with Orthodox Christmas holiday
This year, Russian President Putin attended an overnight Orthodox Christmas service at the Church of the Great Martyr George the Victorious in the Moscow Region
What Solzhenitsyn said about Putin, and vice versa
The prominent writer and historian, who was exiled to GULAG camp, was born on December 11, 1918
Nearly 60 Russians killed, over 300 injured by Ukraine’s actions in December
Miroshnik specified that compared with November, both the number of wounded and those killed increased
Deployment of multinational forces for Ukraine impossible without Russia’s consent — Merz
Germany is ready to contribute to efforts to maintain a possible ceasefire in Ukraine, German Chancellor noted
Europe’s anti-Russian politicians doomed, they don’t trust their strategies — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister emphasized that the key task of domestic diplomacy today is to support the efforts of fighters in the special military operation
China slams US demand for exclusive access to Venezuelan oil as bullying
Mao Ning emphasized that such actions seriously violate international law and the rights of the Venezuelan people
Two people killed, six injured in Salt Lake City shooting — TV
Police have not yet arrested the suspect
Production of e-vehicles in Russia to soar in 2023 — First Deputy PM
This year it is planned to increase the production of electric vehicles by 9 times, which is up to about 18,000 units per year, Andrey Belousov said
EU doesn’t recognize legitimacy of Venezuelan interim president — European Commission
The authorities in Venezuela derived their mandate from an electoral process that failed to respect the will of the people for democratic change
INTERVIEW: ZNPP calls on Kiev to avoid provoking third nuclear accident in 100 years
According to Chernichuk, the Ukranian attacks pose a serious threat to nuclear safety
Trump feared operation in Venezuela could turn into 'Carter's disaster' — media
The American leader noted that this operation “destroyed the entire Carter administration"
Greenland important for missile defense — US vice president
"The entire missile defense infrastructure is partially dependent on Greenland," JD Vance said
Basketballer Kasatkin detained in France exchanged for French national Vinatier — FSB
Vinatier has been pardoned by Russian President’s decree, according to the Federal Security Service
West deliberately wages war against Russia, using Ukraine as a cover — ex-defense chief
According to Vulin, the West fully controls what is happening, and the opinion of the Ukrainians themselves does not interest anyone
Trump invited to deliver State of the Union address on February 24
In their annual addresses, US presidents outline their vision of the situation in the country and determine domestic and foreign policy priorities
Medvedev bashes US general’s idiotic remarks about Kaliningrad’s air defenses
The Russian PM commented on media reports citing the commander of the US Air Forces in Europe on Pentagon's plans to ‘crack’ the air defenses in the Kaliningrad Region in case of Russia's aggression
FACTBOX: Russia’s diplomatic relations with other countries
Now Russia has diplomatic relations with 191 states
EU preparing for possible direct confrontation with Trump — newspaper
European governments now understand the seriousness of Trump's threats and are "desperately looking for a plan to stop him"
Lukashenko says there was collusion, betrayal in situation with Maduro's capture
The Belarusian leader also called for caution amid the events in the Bolivarian Republic
US demands from Venezuela to severe economic ties with Iran, Cuba, China, Russia — TV
According to the US-based television broadcaster, Washington put forward several demands to the acting President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez
NATO is 'now done' — Tucker Carlson on Greenland
According to him, "the whole illusion has shattered in the past four days"
Venezuela never turned to Russia for military aid — Lavrov
Russia is ready to fully act within the framework of the obligations that were mutually stipulated in the agreement with Venezuela, the Russian foreign minister noted
Senate approves further work to ban Trump from using US military forces against Venezuela
Fifty-two senators voted in support of the document, and 47 voted against
Ukraine loses nearly 1,280 servicemen along engagement line over past day
In the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North, Ukraine’s losses amounted to up to 160 servicemen and 17 vehicles
Trump emissary asks Musk to give Iran temporary free access to Starlink
"I’ll chip in a donation and I think others would, too," said Grenell
Use of phones is cause of tragedy in Makeyevka — Russian Defense Ministry
A commission investigating circumstances of the incident is working and required measures are being taken to exclude such tragedies in the future
Total blackout reported in Dnepropetrovsk — TV
Electricity and water supplies, central heating, mobile communications and internet services are currently not available to its residents
Iran to continue development of peaceful nuclear program — ambassador to Russia
Kazem Jalali stressed that Iran’s nuclear strategic doctrine is "based on religious principles, moral considerations, and national security calculations"
MFA calls on Macron to apologize to French people for lying about Ukraine settlement
Maria Zakharova recalled that the ex-French president and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel "confessed, not under torture or pressure, that they were not going to fulfill the Minsk accords for all seven years, because they had a different plan"
Sixteen children added to Ukraine’s database of unwanted persons Mirotvorets
They were included in the database over an alleged attempt to undermine Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and "a deliberate violation of the state border"
Gold prices plunging on Comex — market data
Prices continued their dip later on to $2,847.1 per ounce (-1.69%)
White House yet undecided on whether it will seek elections in Venezuela this year
"It's too premature and too early to dictate a timetable for elections in Venezuela," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said
IN BRIEF: Global reactions to Kiev’s attack on Putin’s residence
The Russian leader told Donald Trump that Moscow's position in negotiations to resolve the conflict would be reassessed
Tucker Carlson says Russia "essential" country for US
"There is no argument for continuing a proxy war, which is what it is, United States versus Russia," the journalist stressed
Trump pledges to press for construction of modern defense plants in US
The president added that he would not permit dividends or stock buybacks for defense companies until such time as these problems slow production and servicing of US weapons and military equipment are rectified
Kremlin hits out at Biden’s insults against Putin
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was surprised that Biden, who was an enthusiastic proponent of bombing Yugoslavia in 1999, voiced such assertions against Putin
Press review: Russia may revise Ukraine talks post attack and China launches Taiwan drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 30th
Ukraine loses 1,180 servicemen in all special op areas over past day
Also Russian air defense forces shot down 142 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the past day
Russia calls on US to cease illegal activities against Marinera — MFA
The United States is required to ensure humane and dignified treatment of Russian citizens and not create obstacles to their speedy return to their homeland
Russia wipes out group of foreign mercenaries in Kharkov Region
According to the source, IDs found at the scene confirmed the identities of the three men
Netanyahu tells ministers he has US support for another operation in Lebanon — radio
According to Kan, Israeli prime minister told the country’s government members that US President Donald Trump had greenlighted such an operation that would be geared to disarm Hezbollah units
Ukraine lost about twenty fighter jets in 2025
Kiev also lost at least eight Su-27 and ten MiG-29 airplanes over the last year
Paris declaration on Ukraine brings world closer to third world war — Ukrainian politician
This declaration, in his words, "means that there will be no peace and the conflict will never end"
Operation in Venezuela shows that US is turning from republic into empire — Carlson
This means that "the power will vest in the executive and not the legislative branch, Congress will inevitably wither, the journalist predicted
Turkish party leader calls for forming alliance with Russia, Iran, China against US
Last October, Perincek already proposed the idea of creating an international alliance against the United States, describing this move as a historic need
Heavy losses, declining recruitment, and lower draft age: Ukraine's mobilization crisis
According to official information, about 100,000 Ukrainian servicemen have deserted their military units and fled, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Professor Jeffrey Sachs is right: Ukraine risks losing Odessa, says Duma member
According to Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Ukraine is losing ground every day
ICE officer shot woman dead in self-defense — Trump
In his opinion, such incidents are happening is because radical left activists are resisting and targeting US law enforcement officers on a daily basis
Hungary considers Ukraine's 20-point 'peace plan' unrealistic — Orban’s office
Gulyas warned that Budapest would not take part in implementing plans agreed upon by Kiev and Brussels under these conditions
Iran expects significant increase in tourist flow from Russia in 2026 — ambassador
Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali emphasized that Tehran will make efforts aimed at developing tourism ties between the two countries
FACTBOX: What is known about meeting on special op with Putin
Russian President instructed to continue fulfilling special operation’s objectives in accordance with the General Staff’s plans
Russian diplomat slams US statement on ‘cracking’ Kaliningrad defense as irresponsible
Every step in the Persian Gulf should be legally justified, says Russian diplomat
Su-57 fighter jet successfully evades enemy radars and electronic warfare — Chemezov
Rostec CEO noted that the corporation received feedback on all equipment deployed in the zone of the special military operation
Military neutrality remains Serbia's constant choice — ex-defense chief
Therefore, military neutrality remains Serbia's constant political choice. For this to change, a lot must change, he noted
Israeli army launches eight attacks on southern Lebanon — website
No casualties or injuries have been reported
Reducing threat of invasion, military support, new weapons: Belousov’s statements
According to the Russian defense minister, the threat of an incursion into the Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk regions has been reduced with the creation of a buffer zone in the Ukrainian border regions
UAV operators destroy up to 70 units of Ukrainian military equipment near Kupyansk
In addition, Russian FPV strike drone crews hit two Kvertus and Bukovel electronic warfare stations
Western units, military facilities in Ukraine to become legitimate targets — Russian MFA
Warnings to this effect have been repeatedly made at the highest level and remain relevant," Maria Zakharova noted
Former US marine calls seizure of Russian ship in Atlantic ‘theft’ and ‘piracy’
"When the US Navy seizes oil tankers on the high seas, including one tied to Russia, and reroutes their cargo under the banner of ‘law enforcement,’ that isn’t diplomacy or peacekeeping," John Mark Dougan said
Trump says he does not need international law
Donald Trump stated that the only thing that can stop him is his own morality
Four Russian lawmakers invited to Washington this month — US MP
"I have received authorization from the State Department for four members from the Russian Duma to come meet with members of Congress regarding peace talks," said Anna Paulina Luna
Ukrainian armed forces carry out missile strike on Belgorod; no casualties reported
Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov added that emergency services are working on the ground
US is not at war with Venezuela, Trump says
Donald Trump also added that the White House believes new elections will not be held in Venezuela during the next thirty days
Kremlin stresses Chechen leader’s harsh statements taken out of context
Kadyrov’s words are taken out of context, the Kremlin spokesman stressed
Houthis report attacking Santa Ursula vessel in Arabian Sea
The container ship Santa Ursula, sailing under the flag of Denmark, is bound from Spain’s Algerciras to the Omani port of Salalah, Marine Traffic data showed
Pro-government forces in Yemen take control of key districts in Aden — TV
At the same time, key facilities and checkpoints in Aden remain under the control of the Al-Amalika Brigades, the channel's sources said
Russia ready to evacuate people from Israel, Palestine at any moment — Putin
The President called on all Russian nationals who wish to leave Israel and Palestine promptly to contact the Russian embassy
Russian says warning systems failed during US strikes on Caracas
According to Ivan Pavlov, there is still silence on television
Trump does not intend to pardon Maduro — NYT
The US President also made it clear that he has "no intention of pardoning" the other individuals
Graivoronsky district head in moderately severe condition — governor
Dmitry Pankov went to the village of Golovchino to assess the damage from a drone strike on a commercial property
US to file criminal charges against Marinera ship crew — attorney general
The ship’s crew members undertook "frantic efforts to avoid apprehension" of the tanker, which reportedly was "responsible for transporting sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran," Pam Bondi said
US senator says Trump supports new anti-Russian sanctions
Lindsey Graham believes that the bill, if adopted, will give the US president "tremendous leverage" against Russian trade partners like China, India and Brazil to incentivize them to stop buying Russian oil
Bones of possible common ancestor of Homo sapiens, Neanderthals unearthed in Morocco
The discovery dates back to the period between years 700,000 and 773,000 BC
World going through ‘tectonic changes’, says Russian senator
Konstantin Kosachev emphasized that the Primakov Readings are taking place in Moscow at a crucial time, noting "a direct opposition" to the readings, attempts to see them fail to take place
Netblocks records drop in Internet connection in Iran amid protests
Iranian officials have not announced any planned restrictions
