Meeting on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi on February 1 has not yet been cancelled — source

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for February 1 in Abu Dhabi has not yet been cancelled, a source told TASS.

"No, there is no information about cancellation," the source said.

Vladimir Zelensky said earlier that talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives in the capital of the UAE could allegedly be postponed due to rising tensions between the US and Iran.

On January 23, the first day of trilateral security consultations took place in Abu Dhabi. The second meeting took place on January 24. The Russian negotiating team was led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff. The Ukrainian part of the trilateral working group was headed by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov. On January 28, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that trilateral negotiations on settlement of the Ukrainian crisis in Abu Dhabi were planned to continue on February 1.