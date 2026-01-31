European leaders have developed plan to counter Trump — NYT

NEW YORK, January 31. /TASS/. European leaders prepared a plan to counter threats and pressure from US President Donald Trump at a working dinner in Brussels, The New York Times (NYT) reported, citing sources.

After Trump "shocked the world with threats to hurt Europe economically, humiliate its politicians, and criticize their values," European leaders drew up an action plan, according to the publication. It proposes a calm response to future provocations by the American president, as well as threats to impose retaliatory tariffs. Moreover, it implies the plan to work to reduce Europe's military and economic dependence on Washington, which has become an unreliable ally.

The newspaper described the European plan as relatively bold, but still quite abstract, noting that it was an example of how European leaders have increased the pressure on Trump in words like never before, but are still trying to back up their statements with actions.