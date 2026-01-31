Russian Special Envoy Dmitriev arrives in Miami

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev has reported that he arrived in Miami.

He posted a photo of the beach and the sun rising over the sea accompanied with the song Voskhod (Sunrise) by Miyagi & Endshpil on the Instagram social medial platform (banned in Russia as it is owned by Meta corporation recognized as extremist by the Russian authorities).

Earlier Dmitriev said that he would again be in Miami for talks. The news agency Reuters reported earlier, citing sources, that he was expected to arrive in Miami on January 31 for a meeting with officials of the US administration.