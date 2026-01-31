State Department approves sale of $9 billion of missiles to Saudi Arabia for Patriots

WASHINGTON, January 31. /TASS/. The US State Department has approved the sale of $9 billion worth of Patriot air defense missiles to Saudi Arabia, said the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency responsible for the supply of military equipment and weapons abroad under intergovernmental contracts.

It said Saudi Arabia has requested to purchase 730 PAC-3 MSE anti-aircraft guided missiles and related equipment. After the State Department approval, the notification was sent to the Congress.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement that the sale of missiles to Saudi Arabia meets the United States’ foreign policy and national security goals. The sale will not change the balance of power in the region. The Pentagon believes that the deal will not have a negative impact on the combat readiness of the American army.