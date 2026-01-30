Cuba declares ‘international emergency’ amid US threats

HAVANA, January 30. /TASS. Cuba has declared "an international emergency" in view of the "extraordinary threat" from the United States, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said.

"The people of Cuba, with the solidarity of the international community, find that the situation with respect to the US Government constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat, which has its source in whole or substantial part, in the US anti-Cuban neo-fascist right wing, to the national security and foreign policy of all countries, international Peace and security and the survival of Humanity in the face of nuclear threat and climate change, and hereby declare an international emergency with respect to that threat," he wrote on his X page.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing for duties on foreign countries that provide any oil to Cuba. The top Cuban diplomat condemned these measures that are fraught with "a total blockade of oil supplies." These measures "violate all principles of free trade" and create "extreme living conditions" for the Cubans.