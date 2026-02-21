French PM postpones cabinet reshuffle due to potential no-confidence resolution

PARIS, February 21. /TASS/. French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, after consultations with President Emmanuel Macron, postponed the previously announced government reshuffle, the Le Parisien newspaper reported, citing a source close to the prime minister.

According to the newspaper, the premier has decided to delay cabinet reshuffle due to a no-confidence resolution that is expected to be submitted to parliament by the right-wing National Rally party, which criticizes the government’s energy policy.

"The prime minister is waiting for the announcement of the discussion of the no-confidence vote proposed by the National Rally," the newspaper cited the source.

The newspaper anticipated that the cabinet reshuffle will take place no earlier than February 25. It is already known that three members of the government will vacate their offices: Culture Minister Rachida Dati, who is running to Paris mayor, Minister Delegate for the Budget and Public Accounts Amelie de Montchalin, who has been appointed head France's Court of Auditors, and Minister Delegate for Autonomy and Disability Charlotte Parmentier Lecocq.