Zaporozhye nuke sees Ukraine’s attack on school attempt to disrupt peace talks

MELITOPOL, February 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian attack on a school in Energodar, the satellite city of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, is a deliberate attempt to disrupt the peace negotiation process, Communications Director for the plant Yevgenia Yashina told TASS.

"The drone struck right at the courtyard of the school. The goal was obvious - to sow fear and pain where it should be safe by definition. At the very moment when peace negotiations are underway, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are hitting children. This is not just a war crime, it is a deliberate attempt to disrupt the peace process and escalate the situation to the max," Yashina said.

She called this attack another "monstrous and ruthless act of terrorism."

"They don't need peace, they need suffering and chaos," Yashina said.

Earlier, Mayor Maxim Pukhov said a Ukrainian drone attacked the territory of a school in Energodar. There were about 600 children and 100 employees there. The drone crashed into a tree in the courtyard, after which it detonated. According to preliminary data, no one was injured. Later, Pukhov called on the residents to stay out of the streets because of shelling. Energodar’s power was turned off for some time.

The talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine were held in Geneva on February 17-18. On the first day, they lasted about six hours, on the second about two. Head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky described them as difficult but businesslike. According to him, a new meeting will be held soon. The first round took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi and on February 4-5, the second.