MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. The presidential election in Ukraine may be held in the fall of 2026, and the parliamentary vote - in the spring of 2027, Ukraine’s Insider portal reported.

According to sources in the country’s parliament, Verkhovna Rada, lawmakers have intensified preparations for the elections which may take place this year. Some party leaders informed regional branches that the presidential election in Ukraine may be held in the fall of 2026, and the parliamentary vote - in the spring of 2027.

The possibility of holding the vote while the martial law remains in place is being discussed.

Martial law and general mobilization were declared in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Zelensky, whose presidential term expired on May 20, 2024, is using martial law as a tool to delay presidential, parliamentary, and local elections in the country. Parliamentary elections in Ukraine were scheduled to take place in late October 2023, and the presidential election - in March 2024.

Since the presidential term and lawmakers’ mandates have expired, the legitimacy of Ukraine’s incumbent rulers is often being questioned.