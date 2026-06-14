HIV incidence rate dipped twofold in Russia since 2016

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/.The HIV incidence rate in Russia has declined by nearly 50% since 2016, while patient coverage with antiretroviral therapy surged 2.3-fold over this period to 91.8%, according to Ministry of Health data available to TASS.

"A 48% drop in the HIV incidence rate has been recorded in the Russian Federation throughout the implementation of the national strategy. In 2016, it stood at 59.2 per 100,000 people, while in 2025, it reached 30.9 per 100,000 people," the document states.

Meanwhile, patient coverage with antiretroviral therapy has expanded 2.3-fold since 2016, totaling 91.8% in 2025, which is higher than the 2024 figure.

The number of new HIV cases has decreased by more than half since 2016, provisionally standing at 43,200 people in 2025.