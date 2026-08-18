Three people, including child, injured in drone attack on Moscow Region

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Three people, including a 10-year-old child, were injured in a drone attack on the Moscow Region, Governor Andrey Vorobyov said.

"In the Ramenskoye district, a 10-year-old girl was injured after a drone fell on a private home. She sustained a shrapnel wound to her hand and was hospitalized. In the Bogorodsky district, a woman required medical attention after being injured by falling UAV debris. A 27-year-old man was injured in Kolomna," he wrote on his Max channel.

According to him, air defense and electronic warfare systems repelled an attack by more than 150 drones in the Moscow Region. "Overnight and this morning, air defense forces and electronic warfare systems repelled a large-scale drone attack on the Moscow Region, with more than 150 UAVs downed over the region," the statement said.

A civil registry office, a store and the windows of a residential building were damaged by falling drone debris in Kolomna in the Moscow Region, Vorobyov said. "A retail pavilion near the Globus shopping center caught fire after UAV debris fell in Kolomna. The civil registry office, a store and the windows of a residential building on Sovetskaya Square were also damaged," he wrote.

He added that a Ukrainian drone struck a Wildberries warehouse near Atlant Park in the Bogorodsky urban district of the Moscow Region. "In Bogorodsky, two private homes in the Albatros gardening community were damaged, and a guest house caught fire in Noginsk. In addition, a drone struck a Wildberries warehouse near Atlant Park, where the fire has been contained," the governor said. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties, he noted.