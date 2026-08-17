{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

One civilian killed, ten more wounded in Ukraine’s drone attacks on DPR during day

Five residential houses, five infrastructure facilities, three trucks, and three passenger cars were damaged

DONETSK, August 17. /TASS/. One civilian died and ten others were wounded in Ukrainian attacks on the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) during the day, DPR’s head, Denis Pushilin, said.

"One person died and ten more civilians were hurt today after Ukrainian drone attacks," he wrote on messaging app Max. "A man born in 1981 died after a drone attacked a truck on the Volnovakha-Yegorovka motorway. I extend my sincere condolences to his family. A man born in 1999 receives wounds of medium gravity."

According to Pushilin, a man an a woman were injured after a drone struck their car near Volnovakha, a man was wounded in the Velikonovoselovsky district, and six civilians were wounded in Gorlovka.

Five residential houses, five infrastructure facilities, three trucks, and three passenger cars were damaged, he added.

Tags
Military operation in Ukraine
Military operation in Ukraine
Number of people injured in DPR over past week highest in three years
The republic's Human Rights Commissioner Darya Morozova also noted that four civilians were killed by Ukrainian forces during this period
Read more
West testing all its new weapons in Ukraine — Russian defense official
Akhmat Special Forces Commander Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov opined that the West is preparing for a future conflict with Russia
Read more
IN BRIEF: Russian forces deliver strikes on Izmail, Odessa ports, logistics targets
The Russian Armed Forces destroyed a Nova Poshta logistics center on the outskirts of Odessa and hit a Tarantul-class patrol boat at the port of Odessa
Read more
Takaichi has no right to criticize Putin for his visit to Iturup — news outlet
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has the cheek to lecture Russia about 'hurting Japanese feelings,' while Tokyo has the blood of Russian civilians on its hands by supporting the Kiev regime, the news outlet said
Read more
Andrey Klepach no longer VEB.RF chief economist — press service
The candidate has already been selected
Read more
Russia to develop anti-drone shrapnel ammunition
ertain positive results have been achieved but the moment when the ammunition may be authorized for official use is still far ahead
Read more
IN BRIEF: Russian Foreign Intelligence Service on new Western provocation against Moscow
According to the SVR, a Western country plans to accuse Russia of supplying arms to drug cartels and other organized crime groups in Latin American countries
Read more
Iran denies communication channels with US exist — agency
The IRGC spokesman said that Donald Trump "is lying"
Read more
Steven Seagal teaches Aikido in Russia's Udmurtia
The 61- year-old actor is one of the best experts in Oriental martial arts in the world
Read more
Attacks on Zaporozhye NPP expose true nature of Kiev regime — senator
The Kiev regime deliberately targets facilities, in the vicinity of which no combat operations can be conducted under any circumstances, Dmitry Vorona said
Read more
Deliveries of NATO-ordered US weapons for Ukraine continue — Rutte
Everything that NATO Allies and partners have paid for through PURL has been delivered or to flow to Ukraine, the NATO Secretary General stated
Read more
Bundeswehr strength hits highest level in 13 years — German Ministry of Defense
As of July 31, the Bundeswehr had approximately 186,700 service members
Read more
No explanation from Japan why its ambassador ignored summons to Russian MFA
The Russian foreign minister revaled that the Japanese embassy's response was quite vague
Read more
Iran prepares to resume conflict with US — newspaper
The newspaper noted that Tehran believes that the memorandum signed was likely just an attempt by the US and Israel to take pressure off the global economy and buy time for a bigger attack down the road
Read more
Alexei Zhuravlev becomes head of Rodina party
The Rodina party, liquidated in 2006, announced on Saturday that it restores its organisational and political independence
Read more
Vladimir Putin takes presidential oath to people of Russia
The words of the presidential oath are defined by the Article Four of the Russian Constitution, together with the status of the head of state
Read more
Kyrgyz president Japarov to seek second term
Sadyr Japarov said that anyone wishing to take part in the election would be free to run
Read more
Nuclear shield ‘pacifies’ those who want to push Russia to World War III — Medvedev
It has been ensuring the country's independence for many years, the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman also pointed out
Read more
China hopes Russia will continue creating favorable conditions for investment — envoy
During the Russian-Chinese business dialogue, Zhang Hanhui noted the development of mutual cooperation between the two countries
Read more
Danube water level at lowest point in 100-150 years — Serbian Interior Ministry
As of today, 32 fire outbreaks have been contained across the country, the official noted
Read more
Kyrgyzstan, Russia have huge potential for energy cooperation — Zhaparov
The Kyrgyz leader also noted the successful work of the Kyrgyz-Russian intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and humanitarian cooperation
Read more
US can maintain naval blockade of Iran indefinitely, Pentagon says
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth specified that the US Navy planned to rotate ships maintaning the blockade
Read more
Armenia’s ratification of ICC Rome Statute requires seeking diplomatic solution — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that the legal nuances of the issue would have to be looked into, reiterating that Russia saw the Hague-based ICC’s arrest warrants as "absolutely unlawful and void"
Read more
Indonesian earthquake death toll exceeds 50 — agency
According to the AP, the earthquake left some 5,000 people homeless, with more than 900 buildings being ruined and some 450 damaged
Read more
Ukraine has no missiles for Patriot systems — TV
According to the television channel, the Patriot system in Ukraine has not made a single launch in about six weeks
Read more
Siemens hands over heavy-duty gas turbine training unit to Hainan — daily
The equipment has arrived in Yangpu, a deep-water port, and will be used at a global training hub for turbine technical experts, Hainan Ribao reported
Read more
Ukrainian forces tried to flee Rybalskoye through tunnels dug under houses — serviceman
The battlegroup East’s assault troops were located a few dozen meters from the Ukrainian fighters attempting to flee and were covertly monitoring their movements
Read more
US likely to withdraw all personnel from Kiev within next two days - TV
CBS News neither specified the department nor explained whether the staff would leave Ukraine
Read more
Novak instructs agricultural, energy sector development programs be kept under supervision
The economy grew by 0.6% over the past six months, signaling a return to a growth trajectory, according to estimates by the Economic Development Ministry
Read more
Central Election Commission, prosecutor back Supreme Court ruling to squash Yabloko appeal
TASS has compiled the main points surrounding the appeal
Read more
Russian frigate Pallada sails off from DPRK — captain
The sailing ship’s departure from the pier drew several hundred townspeople – despite pouring rain and thunderstorms, people came to see the Russian sailors off
Read more
One civilian killed, ten more wounded in Ukraine’s drone attacks on DPR during day
Five residential houses, five infrastructure facilities, three trucks, and three passenger cars were damaged
Read more
Finnish politician slams Stubb as 'US vassal' in relations with Russia
Member of the Freedom Alliance national conservative party Armando Mema pointed out that the Finnish leader has repeatedly made political decisions aimed at pleasing American diplomats
Read more
SPIEF allows for more meetings than usually held in six months — official
Anton Kobyakov noted that SPIEF and the EEF serve as vital platforms for dialogue between business and government
Read more
Tatarstan suggests setting up site in Innopolis to localize production from China
According to republic's head Rustam Minnikhanov, Tatarstan is open to Chinese business at all stages - from initial market entry to the deployment of high-tech production and joint developments
Read more
Trump says likes idea of declaring Strait of Hormuz US territory
The strait is open, the American leader added
Read more
US and Israel agree to establish conflict resolution mechanism in Gaza — Axios
Egypt will take part in the formation of the mechanism, the news portal said
Read more
Ukraine intends to boost mobilization in large cities by April
The parliamentarian believes that the innovations should help reduce the number of conflicts with employees of territorial recruitment centers
Read more
Support for Ukraine, anti-Russia sanctions taking toll on Latvia’s economy — politician
Riga can no longer turn a blind eye to the economic costs associated with supporting Kiev and anti-Russian sanctions, Ainars Slesers said
Read more
Netanyahu, Board of Peace agree to establish two working groups for Gaza — PM’s office
Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the prime minister and Board of Peace had deep and constructive discussions
Read more
Ukraine’s losses from idle port capacities rise to $1.75 billion
Ukrainian farm exports have dwindled by approximately 60%
Read more
American mercenary Conor Kennedy arrested in absentia in Russia, placed on wanted list
He participated in combat operations on the side of the Ukrainian forces incognito
Read more
Summoning Japanese ambassador and West’s terror against Africa: Lavrov’s statements
The Russian foreign minister stated that Moscow was concerned over the involvement of the Ukrainian military in state-sponsored terrorism against Sahel countries
Read more
Plane skids off runway at Istanbul airport, all passengers evacuated, media reports say
There were 177 passengers and 6 crew on board the plane
Read more
FIFA asks to bar Gianni Infantino from running for another presidential term
The European governing body of football, UEFA, previously issued a statement, saying that FIFA had crossed a "red line"
Read more
Number of Ukrainian drones flying at Energodar declines significantly, says mayor
According to Maxim Pukhov, measures by the military have yielded results
Read more
Foreign investors entering free economic zones in Donbass and Novorossiya, senator says
Dmitry Vorona said the region currently offers the best possible conditions for investors
Read more
Kiev’s major thermal power plants cannot be fully restored before heating season — expert
Accoridng to Yury Korolchuk, the plants require major overhauls
Read more
Patriot missiles Ukraine requests from US enough to counter 25 targets — Russian military
According to Ukrainian reports, 90 missiles were launched at Kiev in a single day, on May 26
Read more
Press review: US, Iran opt for war of attrition as Kiev diverts focus with Russia attacks
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 17th
Read more
Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange closes
Analysts at BCS World of Investments point out that if the MOEX Index manages to consolidate around 2,100 points, it will serve as a positive signal
Read more
Kanye West to perform in St. Petersburg on October 10-11
West has visited Russia several times but has never performed a solo concert in the country
Read more
Russia’s Progress space freighter begins journey to ISS
It was the first launch of the Progress space freighter and the first launch from Baikonur in 2025
Read more
TASS goes into orbit: Russia’s world-renowned news agency to open permanent bureau on ISS
The first TASS correspondent onboard the orbital outpost will be Hero of Russia, cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin
Read more
Serbia may leave Kosovo without water for hydropower plant due to oppression of Serbs
The 270-kilometer-long Ibar River flows via Serbia and Montenegro and feeds Gazivode Lake of Kosovo’s largest hydropower plant of the same name
Read more
Iran’s talks with Oman on Strait of Hormuz held up by US, Israel — diplomat
According to Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei, Tehran and Muscat are working to establish a mechanism that will ensure "respect for the rights of the two coastal states and guarantee the safe passage of merchant vessels"
Read more
Serbian Socialist Party announces plans to take part in parliamentary elections on its own
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on August 14 that early parliamentary elections will be held in the country in October or November
Read more
Central Election Commission to review removing Yabloko from ballot at next meeting
Deputy Chairman of the CEC Nikolay Bulayev said the commission will adopt a separate decision to adjust the ballot
Read more
EC unsure whether allotment of remaining 2026 aid to solve Kiev's Patriot problem
According to European experts, the main problem with the Patriot missiles is not their price, but their extremely low supply
Read more
Kiev's Azov-Black Sea adventure will result in hard winter for Ukraine — expert
Vladimir Karasev noted that Russia’s precise and powerful strikes on Odessa’s ports had essentially cut Ukraine off from vital maritime trade routes
Read more
UK moves toward nuclear war by allowing Ukraine to launch British-made UAVs against Russia
According to the media reports, British drones are now used for deep strikes inside Russian territory
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 390 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
US loses quarter of its MQ-9 Reaper drones in war with Iran — WP
The report claims that the US lost 45 MQ-9 Reapers
Read more
Investments in Norilsk strategic development to 2035 planned at $16 billion
The strategy authors say, by 2035 Norilsk's average annual population will be 196,400 people
Read more
Ukrainian refugees leaving Poland in greater numbers than any EU country — Eurostat
According to the agency, more than 6,000 Ukrainians left Poland in June alone
Read more
US to send USS George Washington to Middle East to replace USS Abraham Lincoln — WSJ
The USS Abraham Lincoln has been at sea for more than 250 days and has not entered ports for 200 days
Read more
Russian expert says not surprised at Turkey’s potential re-exports of US weapons to Kiev
Ivan Timofeyev, director general of the Russian International Affairs Council, said that Turkey has maintained quite a close and long-time relationship with Ukraine in the military-technical sphere
Read more
Pakistan attacks temple in Jammu and Kashmir — Indian sources
India's Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu said that three visitors of the temple were killed
Read more
Wintershall Dea has no plans to repair Nord Stream gas pipeline — CEO
Wintershall Dea is a shareholder of the Nord Stream gas pipeline operator (with a 15.5% stake)
Read more
Several Middle Eastern countries secretly shipping oil through Hormuz — news agency
According to the news agency, the movement of such vessels carries the risk of attacks
Read more
Chinese environmental monitoring solutions could be localized in Russia
Russia is accelerating the development of an environmental monitoring system as part of a national project
Read more
Court sentences teenager who attacked schoolchildren to 9 years behind bars
A court in the Urals has sentenced a teenager who attacked schoolchildren and a teacher in January, injuring 15 pupils, to 9 years and 8 months in a prison
Read more
Tigr-M armored vehicles delivered to Pacific Fleet’s anti-sabotage units in Kamchatka
Similar vehicles have been delivered to counter-sabotage units in the Primorsky Region
Read more
Summoned Japanese ambassador to come to Russian foreign ministry on Tuesday
According to the statement, Akira Muto "suddenly felt much better"
Read more
Global Affairs Canada summons Russian envoy
In 2022, Oleg Stepanov was repeatedly summoned to Global Affairs Canada over the situation in Ukraine
Read more
Putin, Lukashenko inspect construction sites of Vostochny Cosmodrome
Vostochny is Russia's first civilian cosmodrome and is located in the Amur region
Read more
Ghana’s foreign minister says 62 citizens died in Ukraine war, 15 missing
According to Okudzeto Ablakwa, he discussed with the Russian foreign minister stopping illegal recruitment of Ghanaians for the special military operation
Read more
Russia, Indonesia to continue to expand mutually beneficial partnership ties — Putin
The Russian leader emphasized that the two countries' relations had been developing most successfully
Read more
Ukrainian missile attack on Russia’s Belgorod Region kills six, leaves four others injured
A building was destroyed by fire and a car was damaged at the scene
Read more
Pakistan-Turkey-Saudi Arabia alliance created solely for defense — envoy
All alliance members support stability, peace and cooperation among peoples, Pakistan's Ambassador to Moscow Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said
Read more
Russian woman swims across river to flee Myanmar scam center
Tourist police officers took her to a local hospital, where she is receiving the necessary assistance
Read more
Su-35S pilot destroys two Ukrainian Su-27s in single air battle — commander
Sergey Kobylash added that, "after skillfully executing a maneuver and taking up an advantageous tactical position," the Russian pilot fired three air-to-air missiles
Read more
Japan needs to maintain relations with Russia including in energy sector — expert
Taisuke Abiru said that Russia is deeply dissatisfied with the strengthening of Japan’s ties with NATO and Ukraine, and is signaling that it may respond to Tokyo’s continued sanctions
Read more
Unique buildings by legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright
In honor of the 150th anniversary of American architect Frank Lloyd Wright's birth, a major retrospective exhibition is underway in New York’s Museum of Modern Art
Read more
West plans to accuse Russia of arming Latin American drug cartels — intel agency
The SVR said the fabricated audio and video materials were also being prepared to support alleged "evidence" of Russia's transferring weapons to Latin Americans through intermediaries
Read more
China shows stance on WWII outcome with Kuril Islands statement — Russian senator
Asia has not forgotten the lessons of history, and nobody will allow them to be rewritten to serve political ambitions, Natalya Nikonorova said
Read more
CRUTech consortium to link 24 universities from Tatarstan and China’s Shandong
The memorandum establishing the consortium was signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Beijing. The alliance will operate as a network of joint programs
Read more
Ukraine has over hundred nationalist battalions — French expert
Laurent Braillard said that he counted the equivalent of 106 battalions across 85 units
Read more
FACTBOX: Aftermath of Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions, two killed
On-duty air defense systems intercepted a total of 205 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs over nine Russian regions
Read more
Europe boosts aid to Ukraine, allocating about 11 billion euro in May, June — institute
The United Kingdom with about 1.5 billion euros led by of financial and humanitarian assistance among bilateral donors
Read more
With Starmer already gone, Merz could be next to go — Russian presidential envoy
According to Kirill Dmitriev, only 13% of Germans are satisfied with warmongering Friedrich Merz
Read more
Russian fertilizer exports up 16% annually in Q1 2026 — statistics
According to preliminary estimates, Russia exported 9.6 mln tons of mineral fertilizers worth $3.6 bln in the first quarter of 2026
Read more
Kalashnikov modifies Vikhr missile to combat UAVs as armored vehicles withdraw — CEO
The company initiated modifications to the missile by fitting it with a non-contact target sensor
Read more
Russia cuts oil production by 160,000 barrels per day by mid-March
Russian Energy Ministry considers premature to talk about extension of the oil production limiting agreement
Read more
Atom platform to serve as foundation for Russian-Chinese automotive industrial cluster
Atom’s development is based on a joint intellectual product, with Chinese specialists and Russian engineers integrated into a unified process
Read more
Ukraine slaps sanctions on companies, vessels suspected of illegal grain exports
The list includes 13 vessels, 11 people and 28 companies
Read more
Greek tanker attacked by Ukrainian drone in Black Sea near port of Novorossiysk
The TV channel released a video of the attack featuring a drone carrying out a reconnaissance flight over the sea, and then striking the deck bridge of a Greek tanker
Read more
China suspends plans to build floating NPP after Nord Stream explosions — newspaper
As the newspaper notes, Chinese scientists have been developing a floating nuclear power plant for more than 10 years to be located in the South China Sea
Read more
Ukraine needs at least one year to repair high-capacity power plants — US intelligence
Ukrainian repair timelines are contingent on the level of further damage that Russian strikes inflict on them as well as partner contributions for repair equipment, the report says
Read more
Ukraine's war-fighting capacity dwindling — Russian MFA
Unable to strike Russian military facilities effectively, Ukrainian armed forces continue attempting to target civilian infrastructure in various Russian regions and the civilian population, Maria Zakharova stated
Read more