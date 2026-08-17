One civilian killed, ten more wounded in Ukraine’s drone attacks on DPR during day

DONETSK, August 17. /TASS/. One civilian died and ten others were wounded in Ukrainian attacks on the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) during the day, DPR’s head, Denis Pushilin, said.

"One person died and ten more civilians were hurt today after Ukrainian drone attacks," he wrote on messaging app Max. "A man born in 1981 died after a drone attacked a truck on the Volnovakha-Yegorovka motorway. I extend my sincere condolences to his family. A man born in 1999 receives wounds of medium gravity."

According to Pushilin, a man an a woman were injured after a drone struck their car near Volnovakha, a man was wounded in the Velikonovoselovsky district, and six civilians were wounded in Gorlovka.

Five residential houses, five infrastructure facilities, three trucks, and three passenger cars were damaged, he added.