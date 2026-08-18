Geran UAV has yet to realize full combat potential — expert

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The Geran UAV has enormous potential for combat use across a variety of scenarios, an unmanned aviation expert and CEO of the Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions Dmitry Kuzyakin told TASS.

"The Geran has not even come close to realizing its full potential in terms of combat-use scenarios. The Geran Seeker series represents the continued development of technologies based on the platform, with the Geran serving as a universal carrier. More than a year ago, a terminal guidance and retargeting system was implemented in Geran drones. The drones gained the ability to form a distributed network in the air. In terms of command and communications, this is a mesh network that allows each element of the network, meaning each drone in an attacking wave, to serve not only as a consumer or source of information but also as a relay for that information. For example, images from cameras on drones entering the Vinnitsa Region and already approaching their targets can be received at the center controlling the drone strike wave through a network of relays," the expert said.

He noted that the solution allows the Russian armed forces to change targets, provide terminal guidance to drones and alter their flight routes.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry released video footage showing Geran-4 Seeker drones in combat, including the operation of a real-time battle management system.