MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Battlegroup West have shot down 113 heavy Ukrainian combat hexacopters over the past 24 hours, the battlegroup’s spokesman Ivan Bigma reported.

"Air defense teams and mobile armed units shot down two US-made HIMARS rocket projectiles, 101 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 113 heavy combat hexacopters, and four enemy loitering munitions," he said.

According to him, the battlegroup’s fighters also destroyed 59 UAV control posts, three Starlink satellite communication stations, 33 robotic systems, and three enemy field ammunition depots.