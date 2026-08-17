Hamas disarmament may begin within month — Kushner

NEW YORK, August 17. /TASS/. The disarmament of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas may begin within 30 days, and work to eliminate some of the tunnels in the next two to three months, Jared Kushner, son·in·law of US President Donald Trump, said.

"We're also not going to restrict Israel's right to defend itself if there are any imminent threats. And so we had to clarify what that means," Kushner said in an interview with Fox News. According to him, progress could begin "within 30 days," including the removal of some weapons.

"Hopefully filling in some of the tunnels as well in the next 60 to 90 days. So progress could come quite soon," he said.

Kushner added that this would require cooperation from both sides.