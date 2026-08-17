Israeli army to hold its positions in Gaza — PM’s adviser

JERUSALEM, August 17. /TASS/. The Israeli military will not withdraw from the so-called Yellow Line and will hold its positions in the Gaza Strip, while Israel will not change its approach toward targeted operations against armed radicals, Dmitri Gendelman, adviser to the Israeli prime minister’s office, told TASS.

"The IDF (Israel Defense Forces - TASS) will not retreat from the 'Yellow Line', will remain in its current positions and will continue to counter any threats to its forces and citizens. Israel will not change its approach to targeted killings of militants either," he said after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting with US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

"It was stated during the meeting that there will be no restoration in the Gaza Strip until Hamas is disarmed in the entire enclave. Step one of demilitarization is that Hamas surrenders its weapons for US-controlled destruction," he added.