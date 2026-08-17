Ukraine seeks $101 bln in Western financial support for 2026-2027

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. A draft program outlining the Ukrainian government's activities has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. The cabinet expects to receive $101 bln in financial support from its partners in 2026-2027, according to the document reviewed by TASS.

According to the program, one of the government's goals is to secure international financial support for the state budget, particularly from the EU, the IMF, the World Bank and other partners. Ukraine plans to attract a total of about $49 billion in support in 2026 and $52 bln in 2027.

Ukraine has been running budgets with record deficits for several years. Kiev acknowledges that the country has completely exhausted its own resources and that finding additional funding is becoming increasingly difficult.

Mobilization and support for Ukrainian armed forces

Another government objective is to "attract, develop and retain human capital in military service." In particular, the cabinet plans to "strengthen the recruitment system" for the Ukrainian armed forces, including through mobilization and "improvements to military registration." The government hopes to bring the Ukrainian armed forces to 100% staffing levels by 2027.

The cabinet also wants to ensure "targeted preparation of the population for military service through the national resistance system." Under the stated target, the number of citizens undergoing training at "national resistance training centers" should reach 60,000 per year by 2027.

In addition, as part of efforts to provide for the Ukrainian armed forces, the government wants to secure at least 60 bln euros in EU loans for purchases of weapons and military equipment.

Consideration by Rada

The program runs to 76 pages and includes nearly 90 "operational objectives" covering various areas. The document even sets out plans to increase the population's consumption of Ukrainian-language content by 10% in 2026-2027.

As lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak noted, if the Rada approves the program, parliament will be unable to dismiss the cabinet for one year under the law. According to him, if lawmakers vote in favor of the document, it will be the first government program approved since 2019.