Ukraine, US, Europe agree to hold another meeting soon — Zelensky

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Ukraine, the United States, and Europe have agreed to hold another meeting in the near future, Vladimir Zelensky said after talks with US and EU representatives in Kiev, as quoted by the UNIAN news agency.

According to Zelensky, US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner have actually resumed the negotiating process after their meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and today’s talks in Kiev. The key outstanding issue, in his words, is the territorial issue.

It has not yet been agreed upon where the next meeting will take place.

Zelensky also said that Ukraine hopes for a winter assistance package from the United States if hostilities continue into the coming winter.

Witkoff and Kushner were received by Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Saturday. The talks that lasted for more than three hours were "substantive, constructive, extremely frank and trusting," Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said after the meeting, adding that along with the Ukrainian settlement issues, the topics included potential large-scale Russian-US projects. After the talks in Moscow, the US negotiators left for Kiev.