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Putin, Trump to continue maintaining personal contacts — Kremlin aide

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov pointed out that the work on behalf of US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will continue

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, will maintain personal contacts and work at the level of US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be also continued, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"On the whole, we can state that the negotiations were timely and beneficial for both sides," he said.

"It has been confirmed that the presidents of our two countries will continue to maintain personal contacts and that the work on behalf of [US] negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will continue," Ushakov added.

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