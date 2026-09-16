Russia hopes Europe has taken notice of warning about 'other, very short war' — Lavrov

YEKATERINBURG, September 16. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that European countries have taken notice of Russia’s warning about a significantly different and "very short" war that may erupt if Europe opts to attack Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Russia’s top diplomat pointed to the fact that it was Europe that was regularly voicing claims about its preparations for a possible war, while Russia has no interests or intentions whatsoever to attack the West.

However, if Europeans really decide to attack Russia, it will be "a completely different war, a very short one," Lavrov said, speaking at the 2026 International Festival of Youth in Russia.

"I hope that this warning has been heard in European capitals and in the institutions that are now trying to present themselves as a united Europe," the Russian foreign minister added.

The 2026 International Youth Festival is taking place in the Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg from September 11 to 17 under the slogan ‘Follow Your Dream.’

The event brings together up to 10,000 young leaders from 191 countries, including more than 5,000 participants from Russia and 5,000 more from other countries. The program also involves 1,000 teenagers aged 14 to 17. TASS is the event’s general information partner.