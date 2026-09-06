Accusations regarding Leipzig UAV incident incite ‘real war’ — Russian foreign minister

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The accusations against Russia in connection with the UAV incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport are "essentially the beginning of a real war," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated in an interview with Vesti.

"Leipzig, the airport. They found some drone there. They said it was a Russian drone, and no one bothered to investigate. This is, in essence, the beginning of a real war. They expelled the Consulate General from Bonn, announced that they had terminated the agreement. The Russian House in Berlin is being closed. I recall that before the start of World War II, or more precisely the Great Patriotic War, the Germans also closed their diplomatic missions," he said, with the head of Russian diplomacy's words quoted on the Vesti website.

"And all those statements made by Merz about making Germany the leading military power in Europe again — they are being put into practice. He is essentially declaring war on us. And the lessons of history have not been learned at all. It turns out that these metastases of Nazism are beginning to break through. This is a dangerous phenomenon. I believe the Russian leadership will draw appropriate conclusions," Lavrov said.