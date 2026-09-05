Merz admits that German government lacks support

BERLIN, September 5. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has acknowledged that his party cannot be satisfied with current opinion poll results and admitted that he personally finds the criticism directed at him discouraging.

"Of course, we are dissatisfied with the poll results. Of course, I am personally depressed by the extent of the criticism," Merz said at a Christian Democratic Union (CDU) election campaign event in Langenhagen, near Hanover. His remarks were quoted by the Bild newspaper.

Merz recalled that the previous German government had been "divided from within and run out of steam so quickly" that a change of power had become necessary.

"Today, we are also not receiving the support we need to lead the country effectively over the long term," he acknowledged.

Merz’s approval ratings have remained at record lows for some time, while the ruling CDU/CSU bloc has lost its lead in the polls to the Alternative for Germany (AfD).